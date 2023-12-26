Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 2.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $18,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 630,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,146. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

