CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 44.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 255.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 74,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 66,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 89.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

