Proficio Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,199 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

XBI traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,036,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,849. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

