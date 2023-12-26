Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 21.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 66,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.11. The company had a trading volume of 535,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,713. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.08. The company has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

