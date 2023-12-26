iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 596.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,620 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,798,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after buying an additional 612,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV remained flat at $110.01 on Tuesday. 607,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

