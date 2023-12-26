Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,549 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,963,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.