iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $50.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 425,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,656. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

