Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stock Position Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 862.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,988 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 3.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $29,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RYT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

