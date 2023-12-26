Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 62.5% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised NU from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

NU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,123,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.64 and a beta of 0.94. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

