Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after buying an additional 1,752,307 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after buying an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after buying an additional 429,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.81. 568,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,518. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

