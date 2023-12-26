Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $41.79 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Kava has a market cap of $947.91 million and $41.79 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00106596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00027666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022192 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001258 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,064,576,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,064,705,032 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

