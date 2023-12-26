Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $370.19 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 371,353,852 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.