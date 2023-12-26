Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,159 Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.69% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $690,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.12. 9,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $47.32.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.