AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.8% annually over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE MITT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. 41,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,912. The company has a market cap of $129.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.90. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

