Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes $51.15 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 443,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,145,000. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Paychex Stock Down 0.2 %

PAYX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.61. The stock had a trading volume of 296,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,603. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.59. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

