Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.26. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

