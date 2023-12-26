Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $40,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after buying an additional 797,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,642,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,910,000 after buying an additional 310,191 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,961,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,109,000 after buying an additional 52,975 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,187,000 after buying an additional 2,097,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.60. The stock had a trading volume of 87,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

