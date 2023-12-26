Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,443,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the period. Old Republic International comprises about 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $65,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 566,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.22. 124,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

