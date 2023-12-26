Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.4% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.22. 255,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.15 and its 200-day moving average is $285.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

