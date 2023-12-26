ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 32,228 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,311,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 32,228 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up 2.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 12.31% of Teladoc Health worth $377,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $34.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,228 shares of company stock worth $509,951 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

