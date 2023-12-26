Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,112 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 150,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,165. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

