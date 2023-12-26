ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,518,479 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,439,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518,479 shares during the period. Roku makes up 5.6% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Roku worth $736,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 62.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,297 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 263.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 113.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,481,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,728 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $195,228.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,593. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $195,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,078,479 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.74.

Roku Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,885. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

