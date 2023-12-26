Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,619 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $51,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after buying an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $303,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $187.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.02 and its 200-day moving average is $191.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

