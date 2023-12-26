Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $342,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

ADBE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $598.00. The stock had a trading volume of 186,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,661. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.15. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $272.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

