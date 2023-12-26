Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Match Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.03. 867,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,108. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

