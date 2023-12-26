Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,327,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after acquiring an additional 513,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.72. The stock had a trading volume of 135,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,876. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $167.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

