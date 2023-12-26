Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after buying an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4 %

NOW stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $700.09. 127,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,362. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $643.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.90. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.