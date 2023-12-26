Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 222.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.13. 610,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,031. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

