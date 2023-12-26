Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.3 %

NVS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.43. 190,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,399. The company has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.