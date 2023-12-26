Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.06 and a 52 week high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

