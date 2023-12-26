Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Sanofi comprises approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.04. 293,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,137. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.