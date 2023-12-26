Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.29. The company had a trading volume of 124,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

