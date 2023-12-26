Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 57.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 265,023.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 81.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $107.57. The stock had a trading volume of 692,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

