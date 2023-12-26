Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $212.37. 264,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,374. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.38. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

