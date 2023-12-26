Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,739,000 after buying an additional 46,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,412,000 after buying an additional 107,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376,841 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.69. 139,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

