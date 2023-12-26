Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 753 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in ASML by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in ASML by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 7.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $8.19 on Tuesday, hitting $760.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,776. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.47. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $529.01 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $300.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

