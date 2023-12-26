Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 95 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $845.34. 49,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $887.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $818.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $797.47. The company has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.08 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

