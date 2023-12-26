Caprock Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Up 1.1 %

ASML traded up $8.45 on Tuesday, hitting $760.98. 105,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $669.06 and its 200-day moving average is $667.47. The company has a market cap of $300.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $529.01 and a 12 month high of $771.98.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

