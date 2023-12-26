iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.70. 993,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.74.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.