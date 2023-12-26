Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,621. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

