Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.03. 104,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,160. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.