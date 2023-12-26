Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,598,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $378,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,191,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,650,000 after acquiring an additional 793,921 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.13. 381,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

