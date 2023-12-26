Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $444,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $78.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,879. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

