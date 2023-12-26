Caprock Group LLC Has $39.21 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Caprock Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $39,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

