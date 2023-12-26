Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$39.84 million for the quarter.

