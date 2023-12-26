Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

TVE traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,476. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of C$506.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1450602 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,550.00. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

