New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:NYMTM)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NYMTM remained flat at $23.55 during trading on Tuesday. 4,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,968. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New York Mortgage Trust
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.