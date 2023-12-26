New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:NYMTM)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMTM remained flat at $23.55 during trading on Tuesday. 4,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,968. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

