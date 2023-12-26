DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on January 11th

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.2% annually over the last three years. DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 200,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 306,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 63,719 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

