Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Plans None Dividend of $0.10

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.1% annually over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,192. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Great Elm Group, Inc. acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,520,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Great Elm Capital by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

