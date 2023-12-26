First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from First Bankers Trustshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

First Bankers Trustshares Price Performance

Shares of First Bankers Trustshares stock remained flat at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174. First Bankers Trustshares has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

Get First Bankers Trustshares alerts:

First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bankers Trustshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bankers Trustshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.