First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from First Bankers Trustshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
First Bankers Trustshares Price Performance
Shares of First Bankers Trustshares stock remained flat at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174. First Bankers Trustshares has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.
First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile
